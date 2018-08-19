Did Tom Waits Really Steal Jack White’s Watch?

Earlier this week, Jack White performed at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco just days before his free concert at the Tesla factory in Fremont, California. During the show, White was visited by San Francisco resident Tom Waits, who apparently stole White’s watch.

A photo of the two found its way onto Instagram, captioned with the news that Waits paid the band a visit backstage and “made all the musicians in the band confirm and pay testament to their love of the religion of music.” The post also says that Waits “stole Jack’s watch.”

