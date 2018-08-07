New Music \
Titus Andronicus Release A Reductive Scoff Mixtape, Announce Tour
Titus Andronicus are going on tour across Europe and North America this fall for what they’re calling the “American Rock Band Tour.” The endeavor will begin with a set of acoustic shows in the UK before the group heads to Ireland and North America. To mark the special occasion, the band has released a new mixtape. Entitled A Reductive Scoff, the tape is a collection of demos and outtakes from their latest album, A Productive Cough, which was released earlier in the year. Ted Leo will join the tour as a solo act for select dates. Listen to the mixtape and see tour dates below.
Titus Andronicus Tour:
Aug 30 Glasgow, UK – CCA ^
Aug 31 Newcastle upon Tyne, UK – Head of Steam ^
Sep 01 Nottingham, UK – Bodega ^
Sep 02 Wiltshire, UK – End of the Road Festival ^
Sep 03 Manchester, UK – Soup Kitchen ^
Sep 04 Leeds, UK – Belgrave Music Hall ^
Sep 06 London, UK – St. Pancras Old Church ^ [SOLD OUT]
Sep 07 London, UK – St. Pancras Old Church ^ [SOLD OUT]
Sep 09 Dublin, IE – Whelan’s
Sep 10 Derry, IE – Bennigans Bar
Sep 11 Limerick City, IE – Phamacia
Oct 12 New Haven, CT – Space Gallery
Oct 13 Northampton, MA – Pearl Street
Oct 14 Buffalo, NY – Asbury Hall
Oct 15 Pittsburgh, PA – Cattivo
Oct 16 Cleveland, OH – Now That’s Class
Oct 17 Columbus, OH – Skully’s Music Diner
Oct 18 Bloomington, IL – The Bishop
Oct 19 Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge *
Oct 20 Davenport, IA – Raccoon Motel *
Oct 22 Lawrence, KS – Bottleneck *
Oct 23 St Louis, MO – Off Broadway *
Oct 24 Memphis, TN – Hi Tone Cafe
Oct 25 Nashville, TN – Basement East *
Oct 26 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade (Hell) *
Oct 27 Durham, NC – Motorco *
Oct 28 Richmond, VA – Capital Ale House *
Oct 30 Baltimore, MD – Ottobar
Nov 01 Asbury Park, NJ – House of Independents
Nov 02 Jersey City, NJ – Monty Hall
Nov 03 Brooklyn, NY – Market Hotel
^ “acoustic” show
* w/ Ted Leo solo