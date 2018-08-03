The Seattle Mariners Are Hosting an Alice in Chains Night

The Seattle Mariners have announced that they will be hosting an Alice in Chains night on Aug. 20 during their game against the current World Series Champions, the Houston Astros.

Seattle natives AIC, known for hits like “Man in a Box,’ and “Them Bones,” will be celebrating the release of their new record, Rainer Fog, due out on Aug. 24 via BMG. Fans who buy tickets here with the code “ALICE” will receive an Alice in Chains t-shirt, a Rainer Fog CD, and be invited to a listening party for the album.

Alice in Chain’s role during the game is still unspecified, although judging by similar nights such as The San Francisco Giants’ annual Metallica night, possible activities include performing the national anthem and throwing the first pitch.

The grunge godfathers were recently chosen to replace Avenged Sevenfold as the headliners of the first night of Louder Than Life Festival in Kentucky (Sept. 28-30). Sevenfold was forced to cancel due to vocalist M. Shadows’ vocal cord problems.

This article originally appeared on Billboard.