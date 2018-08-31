The Radio Dept. – “Going Down Swinging”

Swedish indie mainstays the Radio Dept. have gotten political in the last few years, and their new song is no exception. Titled “Going Down Swinging,” the track arrives just before Sweden’s national election and builds on the antifascist undertones of albums like 2016’s Running Out of Love, which was specifically written in protest of Sweden’s far-right Svenskarnas Parti. “The Swedish national election is coming up and that means we’re putting out a new single,” the band shared in a statement. “What else could we do?”

“There are references to church bells in the lyrics, listeners from outside of Sweden might want to know this,” the statement continues. “In May 2014 and on a couple of occasions since, churches in Sweden have been ringing their bells during Nazi marches to warn the public. Before 2014 this hadn’t been done since 1939. Because of the huge problems we have with increasing racism in our country it is a very welcome gesture. Personally we don’t believe in gods but we do believe Nazis and their peers – however they choose to present or disguise themselves – should be dealt with like in World War II.”

The song makes it pretty clear just how the band feels about Nazism, even speaking out against other musicians who might disagree with their views. “Nazis should be dealt with like Normandie/ Only inbreds join an alt right parade/ Someone please tell that to Morrissey,” they sing. Listen below.