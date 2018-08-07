The Dodos Announce New Album and Fall Tour, Release “Forum”

Bay Area psychedelic folk duo the Dodos have a busy year ahead of them with the release of their new album Certainty Waves and a North American tour scheduled for the fall. Meric Long calls the band’s seventh studio album, their first since 2015’s Individ, their “midlife crisis record.” In addition to announcing a new full-length, the Dodos released “Forum,” the lead track off of Certainty Waves. The accompanying video was directed by Joe Baughman and exists as an Apple Music exclusive for the first two weeks.

“Rather than thinking about the end result or considering the reaction of the listener, I tried to give in to gut reactions, first impulses, however silly or untrue to form they may be,” Long said of recording the new record, in a statement. “If it was exciting in any way, we pursued it without hesitancy or question.”

Certainty Waves drops on October 12, but can be pre-ordered from the Polyvinyl Records. In the meantime, check out the track listing below:

01 Forum

02 IF

03 Coughing

04 Center of

05 SW3

06 Excess

07 Ono Fashion

08 Sort of

09 Dial Tone

The Dodos also embark on a month-long tour the day the new record drops beginning from their home base in San Francisco and wrapping up in New York one month later. Check out the dates below. Tickets can be purchased on the band’s site.

10/12 – San Francisco, CA @ Independent %

10/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge %

10/15 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah %

10/23 – Bellingham, WA @ The Wild Buffalo %

10/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Venue%

10/25 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern %

10/26 – Portland, OR @ Star Theater %

11/01 – Kingston, NY @ BSP Lounge #

11/02 – Somerville, MA @ Thunder Road

11/03 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom #

11/04 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz #

11/05 – Ottawa, ON @ 27 Club #

11/06 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern #

11/07 – Detroit, MI @ Third Man Records #

11/08 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Pyramid Scheme #

11/09 – Green Bay, WI @ Lyric Room #

11/10 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry #

11/11 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall #

11/13 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern #

11/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s #

11/15 – Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel #

11/16 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

% = w/ Prism Tats

# = w/ Palehound