The Breeders Announce Fall U.S. Tour Dates
The Breeders are hitting the road in the U.S. this fall, they announced today. The classic indie rockers, touring behind their fifth album All Nerve, will hit start on the West Coast in September before hitting select Midwest, Southern, and East Coast cities the following month. Tickets will be available Friday.
Along with the tour announcement, the band also published what they called a “homemade video” for the All Nerve cut “Nervous Mary.” It features puppet versions of Kim and Kelley Deal created by Finnish puppeteer Milla Risku, pantomiming the song on a street corner in the Netherlands while the real Kim and Kelley sing along off camera. Watch it below and see the tour dates after that.
Breeders tour dates
September 27 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s
October 1 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater
October 3 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom
October 4 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater
October 9 – Memphis, TN @ New Daisy Theater
October 10 – Springfield, CO @ Gillioz Theatre
October 11 – Wichita, KS @ Orpheum Theatre
October 15 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre
October 16 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
October 18 – Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor
October 19 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore
October 20 – Ponte Verda, FL @ Ponte Verda Music Hall
October 21 – Columbia, SC @ The Senate
October 23 – Richmond, VA @ The National
October 24 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony
October 25 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre
October 27 – Providence, RI @ The Strand
October 28 – Clifton Park, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall
October 30 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
October 31 – Columbus, OH @ Columbus Athenaeum