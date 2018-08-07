The Breeders are hitting the road in the U.S. this fall, they announced today. The classic indie rockers, touring behind their fifth album All Nerve, will hit start on the West Coast in September before hitting select Midwest, Southern, and East Coast cities the following month. Tickets will be available Friday.

Along with the tour announcement, the band also published what they called a “homemade video” for the All Nerve cut “Nervous Mary.” It features puppet versions of Kim and Kelley Deal created by Finnish puppeteer Milla Risku, pantomiming the song on a street corner in the Netherlands while the real Kim and Kelley sing along off camera. Watch it below and see the tour dates after that.

Breeders tour dates

September 27 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s

October 1 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater

October 3 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom

October 4 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater

October 9 – Memphis, TN @ New Daisy Theater

October 10 – Springfield, CO @ Gillioz Theatre

October 11 – Wichita, KS @ Orpheum Theatre

October 15 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre

October 16 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

October 18 – Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor

October 19 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore

October 20 – Ponte Verda, FL @ Ponte Verda Music Hall

October 21 – Columbia, SC @ The Senate

October 23 – Richmond, VA @ The National

October 24 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony

October 25 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre

October 27 – Providence, RI @ The Strand

October 28 – Clifton Park, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall

October 30 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

October 31 – Columbus, OH @ Columbus Athenaeum