The 1975 have released a new video accompanying their recent single “TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME,” a song title that will be used once only in this post. It’s a full-length and widescreen version of the clip that debuted as a Spotify-only “vertical video,” and it features frontman Matt Healy and a crew of young people dancing and counting out lyrics with just the right combination of self-consciousness and enthusiasm.

The band’s upcoming album A Brief History of Online Relationships is expected in November—perhaps on November 30, if you trust this photo of a poster spotted at Reading and Leeds Festival in England last week. Watch the full video for the 1975’s latest single, which follows up the earlier video for “Love It If We Made It,” below.