The 1975 – “TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME”

Ahead of their forthcoming album A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships, the 1975 have unveiled the excitably titled “TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME.” Press materials refer to the song as the new record’s “second single,” even though it was preceded by both “Give Yourself a Try” and “Love It If We Made It,” which famously references Trump, Kanye, Lil Peep, opiates, fossil fuels, private prisons, and masturbation. One might surmise that “Try” has since slipped off the final track listing, but with as many things 1975, it’s hard to know in advance.

It does, however, seem safe to assume that “TOOTIME” is the song frontman Matt Healy described to the Guardian as “Drake-y” tropical house, which feels fairly accurate given its pairing of balmy, hiccupy synths and semi-apologetic romantic confusion: “I only called her one time / Maybe it was two times / Don’t think it was three times / Can’t be more than four times.” It’s new territory for the band, and could easily end up being the most pop-oriented cut off Relationships, similar to the previous album’s second single “The Sound.”

A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships is expected sometime this November. Listen to “TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME” below; there’s also a Spotify-only “vertical video” featuring Healy and others dancing to the song.

