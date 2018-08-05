Taylor Swift Covers “Summer of ‘69″ with Bryan Adams: Watch

It’s been a few months since her disastrous Earth, Wind, & Fire cover, but Taylor Swift hasn’t given up covering the classics just yet. Despite one of the original “September” co-writers saying her cover was “as lethargic as a drunk turtle,” the popstar recently attempted another cover, welcoming Bryan Adams to the stage at her tour stop in Toronto to cover his classic 1984 hit “Summer of ’69.”

“I didn’t even know Bryan was gonna be in town until last night and I asked him completely last minute if he wanted to come sing,” Swift wrote on Instagram. “Pretty evident from the videos (um yes I’m posting another one) that I’m FULLY LOSING IT with excitement, and I can’t thank @bryanadams enough.”

Tipsy reptilian comparisons aside, Swift harmonizes nicely over Adams’ lead vocal line, with the two reaching out to playfully touch hands during the corresponding lyric. Adams looks to be enjoying his song about the sex number (nice.) as much as he did in its prime, with Swift seemingly happy to lend vocal embellishment to the song. Watch the performance below.