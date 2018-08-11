News \
Seattle Mayor Declares August 11, 2018 “Sub Pop Day” to Celebrate Label’s 30th Anniversary
Today marks the 30th anniversary of Seattle musical institution Sub Pop Records, and to celebrate the occasion, the city’s mayor Jenny A. Durkan has declared August 11, 2018 to be “Sub Pop Day.”
“The influence of Sub Pop helped establish Seattle as an international music destination, and is at the heart of our City of Music,” the proclamation states. “Sub Pop has a long history of challenging the cultural mainstream in irreverent and often hilarious ways,” citing the infamous Grunge Speak Hoax played on the New York Times’ Style section in 1992. Read the city’s full proclamation below.
Every day is a perfect day to celebrate music and art but to have an actual ‘Sub Pop Day’ celebrated (tomorrow) in Seattle is the best! We’re eternally grateful to call Seattle, this incredible city of music, home. Love, Sub Pop. #SPF30 pic.twitter.com/pvKDGwqN5O
— Sub Pop Records (@subpop) August 10, 2018