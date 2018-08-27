Rico Nasty – “Wanna Do”

Rico Nasty songs are industrial-gauge showcases for the Maryland rapper’s acerbic flow, sing-song hooks, and punishing owns. Today, she has released “Wanna Do,” her second loose single since the release of her acclaimed Nasty project in June, which we made a Spin Essential (The previous one was last month’s “Big Dick Energy,” an inspired cash-in on a burgeoning trend). A dense and unkempt beat courtesy of Tay Goes In and The Real Chinoo makes “Wanna Do” a dizzying listen. Combined with Rico’s growling delivery and feral adlib track, there’s a definite Chief-Keef-esque appeal to “Wanna Do,” but the attitude and humor that makes it work is all her own (“You think that I’m in the ocean, the way that I ride the beat/Eat all of these bitches up for breakfast like bon appetit.”) Listen below.