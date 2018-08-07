Right now you may be wondering: Why was Regina Spektor on the Late Show With Stephen Colbert to play “Samson,” a song from her 2006 album Begin to Hope? It is no longer 2006, and the world in general is feeling a lot less hopeful. To be perfectly honest, you may not be listening to Regina Spektor quite as often as you did then, either. Have you considered these factors could be related? Maybe a Regina Spektor song is just what you need, and you could hardly do better than “Samson,” a tender, stately, Leonard Cohen-esque ballad about the Biblical story of Samson and Delilah—but only sort of, because it’s really a song about a first love, the one that didn’t make the cut.

But to answer your question: There’s no particular reason why, except that Spektor is in town for solo shows at Brooklyn Steel tonight and tomorrow (August 7-8) and that (according to her rep) she’s never before performed “Samson” on U.S. television. It’s a good song and the kind of nice thing late-night TV bookers ought to try more often. Watch Regina Spektor’s Colbert performance and see a few upcoming tour dates below.

Regina Spektor North American tour dates

August 7 & 8 — Brookylyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

August 11 — Edmonton, AB @ Edmonton Folk Festival

August 19 — Lyons, CO @ Rocky Mountain Folk Festival

August 22 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Theater at the Ace Hotel