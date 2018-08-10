Pete Yorn – “Here Comes Your Man” (Pixies Cover) (Ft. Liz Phair)

Earlier this year, the veteran alt-pop smolderer Pete Yorn came back with Apart, his new EP with his old duet partner Scarlett Johansson. And now he’s come out with another song, which also features the vocals of a prominent and fascinating lady. This time around, it’s Liz Phair, who seems to be on the comeback trail and whose better-than-anyone-remembers third album Whitechocolatespaceegg turns 20 tomorrow. (More on that later.) They’ve teamed up to cover the Pixies classic “Here Comes Your Man.

”“Here Comes Your Man,” from 1989’s Doolittle, remains one of the brightest, catchiest, and most immediately engaging Pixies songs. (I remember hearing it on the radio way more than any other Pixies song when the Pixies were still together, but maybe that was just me.) And look: We’d all rather hear Liz Phair singing the whole song rather than just the Kim Deal parts. But Pete Yorn does a pretty nice, low-key job with it.

Of the Pixies original, Yorn says, “It was one of those songs that stopped me in my tracks when I first heard it back in the day. It informed my sense of melody in a big way and I always wanted to sing it.” Here’s his version:

And here’s the video for the original:

The Apart EP is out now on Capitol.

