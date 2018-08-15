Here’s a jaunty new Paul McCartney song titled “Fuh You” and produced with help from Ryan Tedder (U2, Adele, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, etc.). Does this song feature Paul McCartney singing a suggestive, “I just want fuhhhh you” as the melody pitches up to a chirp? Yes, it does. Sir Paul! Why don’t we do it in the road, folks.

Here’s what McCartney had to say about the track:

“With this one I was in the studio with Ryan Tedder whereas the rest of the album has been made with Greg Kurstin… We were just thinking of ideas and little pieces of melody and chords and the song just came together bit by bit. And then I would try and make some kind of sense of the story. So it was like ‘Come on baby now. Talk about yourself. Tell the truth, let me get to know you’ and basically I wanna know how you feel, you make me wanna go out and steal. I just want it for you. So that was the basic idea and it developed from there… sort of a love song, but a raunchy love song. There you go—fuh you.”

“Fuh You” appears on McCartney’s upcoming album Egypt Station, from which we’ve already heard two earlier singles. The full album is out September 7. Listen to “Fuh You” below.