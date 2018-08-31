Paul McCartney Announces United States Tour Dates for 2019

Paul McCartney has announced a short run of United States tour dates, set to take place in May and June of 2019. The five shows, which are being added onto his “Freshen Up” world tour, will take place in Raleigh, Lexington, Madison, Moline, Ill., and Greenville S.C. Next month, McCartney will also be in North America for a string of Canadian dates, and will travel to the States for two shows at Austin City Limits on October 5 and 12. He will set off on a tour of Japan and Europe which lasts until mid-December. You can see the previously announced North American dates, along with the newly added United States shows, below.

Paul McCartney’s seventeenth solo LP, Egypt Station, is out on September 7, and tickets for the new United States tour dates go on sale the same day. Currently, McCartney has released three singles from the new album: “I Don’t Know,” “Come On To Me,” and the uncanny, Ryan-Tedder-produced “Fuh You.” Last month, McCartney was interviewed by Jarvis Cocker at the Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts, a university the former Beatle founded. McCartney will appear on The Howard Stern Show on Sept. 5th and on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Sept. 6th.

2018:

09/17 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

09/20 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

09/28 – Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place

09/30 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

10/05 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/12 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

2019 (new dates):

05/27 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

05/30 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

06/01 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

06/06 – Madison, WI @ Kohl Center

06/11 – Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center