Panic! At the Disco delivered the first respectable performance tonight at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards. Frontman Brendon Urie led a rendition of the band’s song “High Hopes” from their June album Pray for the Wicked.

Panic’s music video for “Say Amen (Saturday Night),” which features Urie stabbing a burglar in the face with a potato, is nominated in the program’s Best Rock category. The group mailed fans customized spuds to promote the song.

Fall Out Boy (“Champion”), Foo Fighters (“The Sky Is a Neighborhood”), Imagine Dragons (“Whater It Takes”), Linkin Park (“One More Light”), and Thirty Seconds to Mars (“Walk on Water”) also are nominated for Best Rock video.

Watch Panic! At the Disco’s VMAs performance below.