Potato! At the Moutho

Here is a photo of Panic! At the Disco singer Brendon Urie, gently backlit in blue, with his mouth open and ready to chomp down on a nice raw potato. The official caption, via Getty Images:

Lead singer of US band Panic! At the Disco, Brendon Urie, pretends to take a bite out of a potato that was given to him as a gift, on stage at the iHeartRadio Album Release Party at the iHeartRadio Theater in Burbank, California on June 21, 2018.

This is evidently arose out of a in-joke involving a potato in a recent Panic! music video (below) and a running gag wherein the band mailed fans novelty potatoes via spud-sending service MysteryPotato.com. But we at Spin find it amusing all by itself and hope you do, too.