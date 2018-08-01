Hear Neneh Cherry’s “Kong,” Produced by Four Tet and 3D of Massive Attack

“Kong,” a new song from chameleonic vocalist Neneh Cherry, is protest music with soft sonics and a fierce lyrical edge. “Goddamn guns and guts and history and bitter love still put a hole in me,” she sings with in the chorus, with more quiet resolve than anger. The dubby neo-soul production comes via Four Tet and Robert Del Naja, aka 3D of Massive Attack, two kindred spirits who have both worked with Cherry in the past. (Four Tet behind the boards of her 2014 album Blank Project, Del Naja going back to her classic 1989 debut Raw Like Sushi.)

There’s no word on whether “Kong” comes from an upcoming album, but it does have a gorgeous video from director Jenn Nkiru. Watch it below.