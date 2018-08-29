Summertime: the living is easy, the air is thick, the fish are jumping, the secret celebrity weddings abound. All the hottest couples are doing it. First, there was Cardi B and Offset, then Michelle Williams and Phil Elverum, then the rumor that Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson had quietly hitched after their lightning engagement, then the news that Ed Sheeran had seemingly married his fiancé Cherry Seaborn without making it into a whole public thing.

And now, the hottest celebrity couple of all. The rocker and the beauty queen. America’s (and Canada’s) sweethearts. The guy who launched Pono and the gal who starred as Madison the mermaid in Splash. That’s right: I’m talking about Neil Young and Daryl Hannah. The news comes via various reports, most of them citing congratulatory social media comments friends and fellow hot celebs left for the couple, who have been together since 2014. Here’s what Rosanna Arquette had to say on Hannah’s Instagram, via People:

“You are the whisperer to all the animals…birds and bees follow you and protect you,” she wrote. “What a beautiful time of love and magic.”

Hmm. OK. How about CNN commentator and author Sally Kohn?

Sally Kohn also hinted at the nuptials with her comment saying she was “so sorry not to be there.”

Getting there. How about Mark Miller, essentially a random guy on Facebook who happened to have a friend who attended the ceremony?

“Congratulations to Daryl Hannah and Neil Young on their wedding today,” Miller wrote. “May they have a long and happy relationship.”

Got it. Congratulations to NeiDar! YoHannah? The couple responsible for the completely insane Netflix original sci-fi western musical film Paradox? Whatever you want to call them! We are shipping.