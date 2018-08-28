U.K. R&B songstress Nao has released a “Make It Out Alive,” a dreamy and bass-heavy new single that features vocals from burgeoning TDE-singer SiR. The smooth modernist ballad is another showcase of Nao’s hypnotic raspy-throated intonations, perfectly in place along the record’s hazy, glimmering production. “Make It Out Alive” is set to appear on Nao’s forthcoming sophomore album, which expected to be out later this year. Since her debut album For All We Know premiered back in 2016, Nao has released several loosie tracks, including “Nostalgia” and “Another Lifetime.” Listen to “Make It Out Alive” below.