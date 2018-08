Moses Sumney has released the noisy new EP Black In Deep Red, 2014. The 3-track project, named after a Mark Rothko painting, attacks the nature of power and race in America, serving as a prelude to his next studio album, which will be the proper follow-up to 2017’s Aromanticism. Black In Deep Red, 2014 also includes the single “Rank & File.” Stream the new EP below.