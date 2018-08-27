Videos \
Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Video for Mobb Deep’s “Boom Goes The Cannon”
Recently, Lin-Manuel Miranda released “Boom Goes The Cannon” from Mobb Deep via his HamilDrops singles project. Today sees the debut of a new video for the track, dedicated to Prodigy and featuring concert footage of the late rapper and Havoc performing together. Since Prodigy’s death, Havoc has released a number of Mobb Deep recordings including “Try My Hand,” the “Stay Chiseled” and “Thief’s Theme” freestyles, and the DJ-Absolut-premiered “What You Think” and “Greatness.” Watch the video for “Boom Goes The Cannon” below.