As Mitski prepares the release of her forthcoming album Be The Cowboy—due out next Friday—she has released her latest single “Two Slow Dancers.” The tender, meditative ballad is full of nostalgic longing that details the dissolution of a relationship. “Two Slow Dancers” is the third single to come from Be The Cowboy, following after the release of “Geyser” and “Nobody,” the latter of which made Spin’s “51 Best Songs of 2018 so far” list.

Mitski is also going on a fall tour starting next month, where she will be joined by her band, after spending the summer on a solo tour. Listen to “Two Slow Dancers” below.