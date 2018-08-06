News \
Mike Shinoda Announces North American Tour
Mike Shinoda has announced his first solo North American tour in support of his recent album Post Traumatic . The Linkin Park frontman previously announced dates in Asia, but he will headline this year’s Monster Energy Outbreak Tour, meant to break artists before they become stars–previous acts have included the Chainsmokers, Kendrick Lamar, Macklemore, and 21 Savage, among others.
Shinoda is also playing the Dia De Los Deftones festival with Future and several others in San Diego on November 3. Check out the full list of tour dates below.
October 10 — Montreal, QC @ Mtleus
October 11 — Toronto, ON @ Rebel
October 13 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop At Pier 17
October 14 — Philadelphia, PA @ Fillmore
October 15 — Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Theater
October 17 — Charlotte, NC @ Fillmore
October 19 – Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor
October 20 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
October 21 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
October 23 – Raleigh, NC @ Ritz
October 25 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues
October 28 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
October 30 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
November 2 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
November 5 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
November 6 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
November 8 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
November 9 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
November 11 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
November 14 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
November 16 – Detroit, MI @ Fillmore
November 17 – Silver Spring, MD @ Fillmore