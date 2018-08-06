Mike Shinoda has announced his first solo North American tour in support of his recent album Post Traumatic . The Linkin Park frontman previously announced dates in Asia, but he will headline this year’s Monster Energy Outbreak Tour, meant to break artists before they become stars–previous acts have included the Chainsmokers, Kendrick Lamar, Macklemore, and 21 Savage, among others.

Shinoda is also playing the Dia De Los Deftones festival with Future and several others in San Diego on November 3. Check out the full list of tour dates below.

October 10 — Montreal, QC @ Mtleus

October 11 — Toronto, ON @ Rebel

October 13 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop At Pier 17

October 14 — Philadelphia, PA @ Fillmore

October 15 — Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Theater

October 17 — Charlotte, NC @ Fillmore

October 19 – Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor

October 20 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

October 21 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

October 23 – Raleigh, NC @ Ritz

October 25 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

October 28 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

October 30 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

November 2 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

November 5 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

November 6 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

November 8 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

November 9 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

November 11 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

November 14 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

November 16 – Detroit, MI @ Fillmore

November 17 – Silver Spring, MD @ Fillmore