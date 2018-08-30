Mastodon and Dinosaur Jr. Cancel Fall Tour

Mastodon and Dinosaur Jr. have canceled their fall North American tour. Dinosaur Jr. shared a statement saying that the tour, which was scheduled to begin on September 1, was canceled “due to a critical situation of a member of the Mastodon family.” The band said they were “working to schedule shows in some of the other affected markets” and said that tickets for all cancelled shows would be refunded.

Mastodon toured North America throughout the summer, and played two festival dates in Japan earlier this month. Last week, Dinosaur Jr.’s J. Mascis announced an upcoming solo album and accompanying tour. See the full list of cancelled dates below.