Mark Kozelek Announces New Album with Donny McCaslin and Jim White

Red House Painters and Sun Kil Moon songwriter Mark Kozelek is releasing a new collaborative album with saxophonist Donny McCaslin and drummer Jim White. Appropriately titled Mark Kozelek with Donny McCaslin and Jim White, the album includes “Day in America,” the single Kozelek released this February addressing the Parkland shooting, gun control, and the Republican party. Donny McCaslin famously played saxophone on David Bowie’s Blackstar, and Jim White is the longtime drummer for Australian post-rock trio Dirty Three.

Mark Kozelek with Donny McCaslin and Jim White arrives March 1, 2019 via Caldo Verde. Kozelek’s new Sun Kil Moon album This Is My Dinner is due out this November 1 featuring a cover of the Partridge Family theme song “Come On Get Happy.” Check out the tracklist and album art for Mark Kozelek with Donny McCaslin and Jim White below.

Mark Kozelek with Donny McCaslin and Jim White:

1. Coyote

2. Day in America

3. L-48

4. Couch Potato

5. Cows

6. I’m Not Laughing At You

7. Bay of Kotor