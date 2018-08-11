News \
Marilyn Manson Sexual Assault Case Dismissed by L.A. District Attorney
Marilyn Manson will not be charged in a sexual assault case dating back to October 2011. As TMZ and The Hollywood Reporter report, a police report for the crime was filed against Manson this May for unspecified sexual assault allegations dating back to 2011. These allegations are now being made public for the first time.
TMZ reports that the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office would not charge Manson because of an “absence of corroboration.” Manson also reportedly faced allegations of battery and assault with a deadly weapon, but those charges also won’t be filled because the state’s statute of limitations expired. In a statement shared with The Hollywood Reporter, Manson’s attorney, Howard E. King, Esq., writes:
“Under current policy, the Los Angeles County District Attorney must investigate any claim of sexual abuse, no matter how outlandish. It is not surprising that the District Attorney, after investigation, summarily rejected the claims made in a police report filed by a former acquaintance against Brian Warner p/k/a Marilyn Manson. The allegations made to the police were and are categorically denied by Mr. Warner and are either completely delusional or part of a calculated attempt to generate publicity for the claimant’s business of selling Manson memorabilia. The police report that spurred the investigation was accompanied by the woman’s press release and other attempts to generate publicity that fraudulently claimed she was held captive by Mr. Warner for 48 hours in 2011. Any claim of sexual impropriety or imprisonment at that, or any other, time is false.”