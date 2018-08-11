Marilyn Manson Sexual Assault Case Dismissed by L.A. District Attorney

Marilyn Manson will not be charged in a sexual assault case dating back to October 2011. As TMZ and The Hollywood Reporter report, a police report for the crime was filed against Manson this May for unspecified sexual assault allegations dating back to 2011. These allegations are now being made public for the first time.

TMZ reports that the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office would not charge Manson because of an “absence of corroboration.” Manson also reportedly faced allegations of battery and assault with a deadly weapon, but those charges also won’t be filled because the state’s statute of limitations expired. In a statement shared with The Hollywood Reporter, Manson’s attorney, Howard E. King, Esq., writes: