Marilyn Manson Collapses Onstage at Houston Show

Marilyn Manson collapsed onstage and ended his performance early at a concert in Houston on Saturday night, according to various reports. The shock-rock star reportedly told concertgoers earlier in the night that he had been suffering from “heat poisoning,” and early Monday morning tweeted that he “ended up in doctor’s care.”

Thanks Houston for being understanding. I ended up in doctor’s care, but I gave it my best and you guys were amazing. — Marilyn Manson (@marilynmanson) August 20, 2018

Manson was performing at Houston’s Woodlands Pavilion as part of his current co-headlining tour with Rob Zombie. In a fan-shot video, he can be seen falling to the floor while performing his cover of the Eurythmics’ “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This),” the fourth song in his set. According to the Guardian, Manson returned to the stage for one more song after “Sweet Dreams” but cut his performance short after that.

“My dear friend Mr. Manson is feeling under the weather,” Rob Zombie said onstage later, before playing a cover of the Beatles’ “Helter Skelter,” which the pair usually performs as a duet. “He’s probably on the bus feeling like crap. I need a partner for the next song so let’s sing it really loud and make him feel better.”

Last month, Manson cancelled a show in Toronto minutes before he was set to take the stage, due to “unforeseen illness.” At a February concert in Huntington, New York, he gave a short, bizarre performance that included berating the crowd for not applauding loudly enough and stopping multiple songs before they were over, prompting some fans to demand refunds. And in October 2017, he was hospitalized and canceled several shows after a stage prop collapsed onto him, breaking his leg.

See fan-shot video of Houston incident below.