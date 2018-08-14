Former Fleetwood Mac member Lindsey Buckingham is packing up his v-neck t-shirts and hitting the road in October for a North American tour. The trek kicks off just days after the Mac start their own North American tour. When discussing Buckingham’s ouster with Billboard last week, drummer Mick Fleetwood touched on the fact that Buckingham and Fleetwood Mac were playing shows at the same time.

“We all wish him well and all the rest of it. In truthful language, we just weren’t happy,” Fleetwood told Billboard. “And I’ll leave it at that in terms of the dynamic. And he’s going out on the road more or less the same time I think — not in the same places, I hope (laughs).”

Fleetwood Mac enlisted Neil Finn (Crowded House) and Mike Campbell (Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers) to replace Buckingham during live shows following the singer-songwriter’s departure in April.

In addition to his tour, Buckingham announced Solo Anthology – The Best of Lindsey Buckingham, a career-spanning compilation that also features two new songs: “Hunger” and “Ride This Road.” The collection comes out as a 3-CD set on October 5 and a 6-record vinyl collection on November 23. Fans also have the option of purchasing an abridged single disc version of the release. The compilation can be pre-ordered here.

Buckingham’s tour dates are listed below. Tickets for most dates go on sale Friday, August 17.

Oct 07 – Revolution Hall – Portland, OR

Oct 09 – Palace of Fine Arts – San Francisco, CA

Oct 12 – Orpheum Theatre – Los Angeles, CA

Oct 13 – Spreckels Theatre – San Diego, CA

Oct 15 – Boulder Theater – Boulder, CO

Oct 17 – Athenaeum Theater – Chicago, IL

Oct 18 – Carnegie Music Hall of Homestead – Munhall, PA

Oct 19 – Warner Theater – Washington DC

Oct 21 – Knight Theater – Charlotte, NC

Oct 22 – The Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College Wilmington, NC*

Oct 24 – Frederick Brown Jr. Amphitheater – Peachtree City, GA

Oct 26 – Capitol Theater – Clearwater, FL

Oct 27 – Knight Concert Hall – Miami, FL

Oct 28 – King Center for the Performing Arts – Melbourne, FL

Nov 05 – Paramount Theater – Austin, TX

Nov 06 – Majestic Theater – Dallas, TX

Nov 08 – Brady Theater – Tulsa, OK

Nov 09 – Riverwind Casino – Norman, OK

Nov 10 – Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts – Salina, KS

Nov 12 – Lyric Fine Arts Theatre – Birmingham, AL

Nov 13 – Walker Theatre – Chattanooga, TN

Nov 14 – Bijou Theatre – Knoxville, TN

Nov 16 – Centre in the Square – Kitchener, ON

Nov 17 – Michigan Theater – Ann Arbor, MI

Nov 26 – Palace Theatre – North Canton, OH

Nov 27 – Riviera Theatre – New Tonowanda, NY

Nov 29 – Garde Arts Center – New London, CT*

Nov 30 – Appell Center for the Performing Arts – York, PA

Dec 01 – Scottish Rite Auditorium – Collingswood, NJ

Dec 04 – Town Hall – New York City, NY

Dec 05 – The Wilbur Theatre – Boston, MA

Dec 06 – Paramount Hudson Valley Theater – Peekskill, NY

Dec 08 – Capitol Center – Concord, NH

Dec 09 – Sands Event Center – Bethlehem, PA