Lana Del Rey Criticizes Giuliani’s “Disturbing” Comments on Meet The Press

Another day, another transmission from one of these goons hired by Trump to run around in circles clumsily breaking reality in order to defend this shitshow of an administration. This time around, it was yet another batshit appearance from Rudy Giuliani, the guy who used to be a New York City mayor that at least some people respected and who has now completed his transformation into some kind of blathering goblin henchman within Trump’s circles.

Of all the destructive, long-term effects of this time in American history, one of the most disconcerting and surreptitious is the erosion of objective fact by the government itself; that’s the stuff it’ll take a very, very long time to recover from even after Trump’s gone. Appearing on Meet The Press, Giuliani once more forwarded ideas from this portion of the Trump playbook, claiming he doesn’t want Trump to be interviewed by Robert Mueller “so that he gets trapped into perjury.” Giuliani went on to pre-empt the obvious “Well if he’s going to tell the truth what’s the problem” question by saying “That’s so silly, because it’s somebody’s version of the truth, not the truth.”

At this point Chuck Todd says “Truth is truth,” and Giuliani responded with this gem: “Truth isn’t truth.” His point soon veered into a “He said/He said” debate between Comey and Trump, but Todd probably was right anyway when he sighed and said “This is going to be a bad meme.”

The latest nonsensical outburst from Giuliani apparently struck a chord with none other than Lana Del Rey, who took to Twitter to voice her concern over the rhetoric the former mayor chose on Meet The Press. Calling “Truth isn’t truth” a “very disturbing statement,” LDR alluded to the idea that the whole Fake News drug the Trump administration’s been peddling is the stuff that could really send society into a complete downward spiral:

‘the truth isn’t the truth’ is a very disturbing statement.

Having a shared agreement on what the basis of reality and truth is is what holds the fabric of civilization together.

That being said I do feel like this quote sums up the kulture — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) August 19, 2018

and in one sentence explains why there is such a division in political opinion and mental health right now — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) August 19, 2018

Who knows why it was this particular quote that caught Lana’s ear, but hard to argue with her second Tweet. Below, you can also watch the excerpt in question from Giuliani’s interview, if you are so inclined.

WATCH: Rudy Giuliani tells Chuck Todd that he doesn’t want President Trump to be caught in a perjury trap by speaking with Special Counsel Robert Mueller. #MTP #IfItsSunday Giuliani: “Truth isn’t truth” pic.twitter.com/U5uErcLIJn — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) August 19, 2018

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.