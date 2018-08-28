King Krule finds himself trying to recollect his night previous in the new video for the track “Biscuit Town,” off of his album of last fall, THE OOZ. The video, directed by Wade, finds King Krule navigating the moody, noir-ish streets of the titular Biscuit Town where the sky is an ocean that a young woman swims across and, at a given moment, Krule can find himself bigger than the buildings it inhabits. The dark detective setting is elevated with the track’s eerie, brooding funk. King Krule’s THE OOZ was recently nominated for a Mercury Prize. Watch the video for “Biscuit Town” below.