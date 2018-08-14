Kevin Gates is going on his first nationwide tour since being released from prison back in January. The 24-date “Luca Brasi 3 Tour” will begin October 2 in Austin and end November 3 in Wichita, Kansas.

Gates released a 3-track EP Chained to the City back in May. Watch the trailer for the tour and see the full schedule below.

2-Oct Austin, TX – ACL The Moody Theater

4-Oct Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

5-Oct Houston, TX – Revention Music Center

6-Oct Dallas, TX – The Bomb Factory

9-Oct Jackson, MS – Thalia Mara Hall

10-Oct Birmingham, AL – BJCC Concert Hall

11-Oct Baton Rouge, LA – Raising Cain’s River Center

12-Oct Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

13-Oct St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

16-Oct Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium

18-Oct Knoxville, TN – Knoxville Civic Coliseum

19-Oct Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium

20-Oct Southaven, MS – Landers Center

21-Oct Louisville, KY – The Bourbon Hall

23-Oct Cleveland, OH – Agora Ballroom

24-Oct Columbus, OH – Express Live!

25-Oct Detroit, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre

26-Oct Grand Rapids, MI – 20 Monroe Live

27-Oct Milwaukee, WI – The Eagles Ballroom

28-Oct Minneapolis, MN – Myth Live

30-Oct Clive, IA – Seven Flags Event Center

31-Oct Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

2-Nov Sauget, IL – Pop’s

3-Nov Wichita, KS – The Cotillion Ballroom