Kevin Gates Announces North American Tour
Kevin Gates is going on his first nationwide tour since being released from prison back in January. The 24-date “Luca Brasi 3 Tour” will begin October 2 in Austin and end November 3 in Wichita, Kansas.
Gates released a 3-track EP Chained to the City back in May. Watch the trailer for the tour and see the full schedule below.
“Luca Brasi 3 Tour” dates:
2-Oct Austin, TX – ACL The Moody Theater
4-Oct Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion
5-Oct Houston, TX – Revention Music Center
6-Oct Dallas, TX – The Bomb Factory
9-Oct Jackson, MS – Thalia Mara Hall
10-Oct Birmingham, AL – BJCC Concert Hall
11-Oct Baton Rouge, LA – Raising Cain’s River Center
12-Oct Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
13-Oct St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live
16-Oct Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium
18-Oct Knoxville, TN – Knoxville Civic Coliseum
19-Oct Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium
20-Oct Southaven, MS – Landers Center
21-Oct Louisville, KY – The Bourbon Hall
23-Oct Cleveland, OH – Agora Ballroom
24-Oct Columbus, OH – Express Live!
25-Oct Detroit, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre
26-Oct Grand Rapids, MI – 20 Monroe Live
27-Oct Milwaukee, WI – The Eagles Ballroom
28-Oct Minneapolis, MN – Myth Live
30-Oct Clive, IA – Seven Flags Event Center
31-Oct Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater
2-Nov Sauget, IL – Pop’s
3-Nov Wichita, KS – The Cotillion Ballroom