Watch Kanye West and Kid Cudi Perform Together in L.A.
Last night, Kanye West performed at private party in Los Angeles, where he brought out Kid Cudi for the effective live debut of their collaborative project Kids See Ghosts. The event reportedly honored Yeezy creative collaborator Willo Perron, and according to the Kanye to The forums, it took place at the Los Candiles night club. Judging by her Instagram story, Kendall Jenner was in attendance. The set list featured Kanye songs old and new, including “Ghost Town,” “Father Stretch My Hands, Pt. 1″ and “Can’t Tell Me Nothing.”
Kids See Ghosts released their self-titled album this summer, the third in a series of five G.O.O.D. Music releases also including Kanye’s solo album ye, Pusha T’s Daytona, Nas’s Nasir, and Teyana Taylor’s K.T.S.E. Earlier this week, the duo announced an upcoming performance at Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw festival in November. As of now, the Flog Gnaw appearance will be Kayne and Cudi’s first public performance as Kids See Ghosts. Watch some clips from last night’s private event below.
Yea im gonna need a Kids See Ghosts tour with Kanye and Cudi ASAP pic.twitter.com/6qjtjS0XUx
#Kanye & #KidCudi performed “Father Stretch My Hands, Pt.1″ and more at a private event in LA. #rapalert
Kanye West e Kid Cudi se apresentaram na festa do designer Willo Perron no ‘Los Candiles Night Club’, em LA ontem a noite.
🎵 Ghost Town
highinla via Instagram pic.twitter.com/G3ubyKS6Km
🎵 Can’t Tell Me Nothing
📽 erinhirsh via Instagram pic.twitter.com/5pjwX85K5E
🎵 La laaaa la la wait ’til I get my money right
📽 @AbeBurns pic.twitter.com/qgbCWD1h0a
