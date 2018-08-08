Kanye West is scheduled to be a special guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday. Kimmel tweeted last night about the appearance, writing “On Thursday night, HURRICANE KANYE strikes @JimmyKimmelLive” and tagging Kanye, who retweeted the post. Any Kanye West late-night guest spot is bound to generate some memorable, awkward, and potentially controversial moments, but this one is particularly interesting because of West’s history with Kimmel.

In 2013, Kanye instigated a fairly fiery Twitter feud with Kimmel, after the late night host spoofed an interview between the rapper and then-BBC Radio 1 host Zane Lowe on his show. In response, West notably called Kimmel a “MANIPULATIVE MEDIA MUTHERFUCKER” and volunteered that “SARAH SILVERMAN IS A THOUSAND TIMES FUNNIER THAN YOU AND THE WHOLE WORLD KNOWS IT!!!” West reportedly called the show demanding an apology, prior to Kimmel hosting the rapper on the show for a serious and in-depth interview.

Kimmel looked back on the interview and feud in a positive light in a GQ profile from earlier this year, saying: “I live for moments like that. When I got in a Twitter battle with Kanye, I was so happy….I’m absolutely beaming. I feel very confident in a situation like that.”