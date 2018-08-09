Kacey Musgraves’ cover of “Kansas City Star” is the latest single off of the two disc King of The Road: A Tribute to Roger Miller out August 31. The 31-track album also includes big names Ringo Starr, Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn, and Eric Church alongside less obvious choices like Asleep at the Wheel and actor John Goodman. The compilation was produced by Miller’s son – singer/songwriter Dean Miller.

Musgraves utilizes her charm on the single, revamping Miller’s original into a poppier, sunnier take similar to the songs to her latest LP Golden Hour, which we named a Spin Essential. Listen to the cover below.