PEOPLE, a platform for artists to come together and create founded by Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon and The National co-founder Aaron Dessner, has released PEOPLE Mixtape 1. The 17-song project includes two tracks–“Deep Green” and “I Won’t Run It”–from the aforementioned founders new collaborative project Big Red Machine. The mixtape also features French folk singer Mina Tindle and Irish siren Lisa Hannigan as well as an array of other artists found on the PEOPLE website.

Later this month, the collective will put on a festival at the Berlin Funkhause with 160 artists performing across eight stages. There’s no lineup for the festival because attendees are meant to “experience the process beyond names and expectations” according to a statement on PEOPLE’s website. Stream the mixtape below.