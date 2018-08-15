California pop-punk group Joyce Manor have released “Think I’m Still In Love With You,” the second single from their upcoming album Million Dollars to Kill Me (out September 21 via Epitaph Records). The song follows the equally noisy title track, with delightfully off tune guitar and ample hints of their emo heroes Jawbreaker and Weezer.

The video stars singer Barry Johnson and actress Andreina Byrne as a couple who are constantly on the verge of breaking up. The band is currently gearing up for their upcoming U.S. tour starting off in October 9 in New York and ending January 19 in Los Angeles. Watch the video below.