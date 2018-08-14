A restored and reassembled version of John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s 1972 Imagine music film and pseudo-documentary is coming to select theaters on September 17. The movie, which includes the famous proto-music-video clip of the title song, features 15 minutes of unreleased footage in it new version. The bonus section features Lennon performing with George Harrison, frequent Lennon bassist and longtime Beatles affiliate Klaus Voormann, Nicky Hopkins (The Rolling Stones), and Alan White (Yes). The soundtrack, which features every song on Lennon’s 1971 Imagine album as well as selections by Ono, has also been remixed. The original film ran 70 minutes and featured appearances by Harrison, Fred Astaire, Jack Palance, Dick Cavett, Jonas Mekas, and the Imagine album’s co-producer Phil Spector. Watch a preview for the extended version of the film below.