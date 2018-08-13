Jeff Tweedy Announces Memoir

Jeff Tweedy has written a memoir called Let’s Go (So We Can Get Back): A Memoir of Recording and Discording With Wilco, Etc. It will be released by Penguin Random House in the U.S. on November 22 (Faber in the UK). According to a press release, the book is slated to cover the better part of Tweedy’s life, discussing his childhood in Illinois, his musical education and development, and the evolution of his best-known musical projects—Wilco and Uncle Tupelo, obviously—on the Chicago music scene. Tweedy is currently preparing to embark on the European leg of his 2018 solo tour; check out the upcoming dates here. Check out the cover of Let’s Go (So We Can Get Back) below. You can preorder and read more information about the book here.