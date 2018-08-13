News \

Jeff Tweedy Announces Memoir

CREDIT: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Jeff Tweedy has written a memoir called  Let’s Go (So We Can Get Back): A Memoir of Recording and Discording With Wilco, Etc. It will be released by Penguin Random House in the U.S. on November 22 (Faber in the UK). According to a press release, the book is slated to cover the better part of Tweedy’s life, discussing his childhood in Illinois, his musical education and development, and the evolution of his best-known musical projects—Wilco and Uncle Tupelo, obviously—on the Chicago music scene. Tweedy is currently preparing to embark on the European leg of his 2018 solo tour; check out the upcoming dates here. Check out the cover of Let’s Go (So We Can Get Back) below. You can preorder and read more information about the book here.

Winston Cook-Wilson
