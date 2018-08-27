Fan Who Rushed Stage at Beyoncé and Jay-Z Show Charged With Simple Battery

A fan who rushed the stage during Jay-Z and Beyoncé‘s On the Run II tour stop in Atlanta on Saturday night has been charged with simple battery, according to police. In footage from the concert, 26-year-old Anthony Charles Thomas Maxwell can be seen running toward center stage before he is swarmed by backup dancers and security workers.

Maxwell was initially given a disorderly conduct citation and released. The Associated Press reported the new charge on Monday morning.

Oddly, CNN’s initial coverage of the Atlanta incident included a statement that “Mr. & Mrs. Carter are choosing not to press charges against the individual,” which was attributed somewhat vaguely to “the tour.” The current version of CNN’s story no longer includes that quote, and now carries a correction saying that the statement was “mistakenly attributed.”

According to Beyoncé’s publicist Yvette Noel-Schure, the singer and her husband are fine. Police said there were no injuries besides minor ones suffered by Maxwell himself.