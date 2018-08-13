Danish rockers Iceage have released a new video for “Under The Sun.” The visual, shot in Tokyo, sees the band playing a frenetic set amongst a gorgeous field of flowers designed by flower sculptor Azuma Makoto. Makoto recently picked the band for his music installation “Crazy Garden x Iceage.”

“Under The Sun” is the latest single from the band’s recent album Beyondless. Iceage are currently in the midst of an extensive tour with Black Lips that will run through the fall. Watch the video for “Under The Sun” below.