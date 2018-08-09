Prolific trap music stalwart Gucci Mane has released a new single, the Lil Pump-featured “Kept Back.” The new track, produced by Murda Beatz, is a pretty paint-by-numbers track for the Atlanta maven, with neither him nor Lil Pump bringing much to the song that stands out. The record is the latest single from Gucci’s forthcoming album, Evil Genius, after the release of first single “Solitaire” which features Migos and Lil Yachty. Listen to “Kept Back” below.