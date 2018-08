Freddie Gibbs has just released a brand new single titled “Burn Rubber,” in which the gruff, charismatic rapper lays down the law. “In the Jeep just like Nino my brother’s keeper / beat the case tell them crackas I’m undefeated” Gibbs raps, over heavy-duty production from Atlanta duo The Colleagues. Listen to the track below. Last month, Gibbs dropped a self-titled mixtape which you can listen to here.