freddie gibbs - "automatic" video

Freddie Gibbs released his very good mixtape Freddie back in June, and today we get a new video for one of the standout cuts from it, the thundering “Automatic.” The visual is a collaboration between Gibbs, Ben “Lambo” Lambert, and Trevor Penick that sees Gibbs in old man makeup and attire, playing the role of Uncle Fred. Gibbs gets to live out a sitcom fantasy that is part-Bad Grandpa and part-Family Matters, complete with a cute, rambunctious kid joining in the adventures. It’s a funny video that adds a new layer to a song that’s incredibly gruff with biting rhymes and a suffocating bass. Watch the video for “Automatic” below.