Fox Business Uses La Roux’s “Bulletproof” for Segment on Bulletproof Children’s Clothing

CREDIT: Screenshot via Fox Business

This morning, Fox Business Network’s Mornings With Maria Bartiromo aired a segment on bulletproof backpacks and clothing for children, just in time for back-to-school season. The beginning of the piece was soundtracked by La Roux’s 2009 song “Bulletproof.”

The upbeat synth-pop song is an out-of-place introduction for such a heinous segment in which host Bartiromo pivots between topics with this sort of tact: “It’s incredible that this has come to this though, that we need bulletproof clothing. Some of these things are quite fashion forward.”

Here’s the segment, from non-profit Media Matters:

 

Some truly dystopian shit!

 

