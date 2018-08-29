Fever Ray have canceled the remainder of their 2018 fall tour, including upcoming dates in Germany, France, Italy, the U.K., the Netherlands, and at the Iceland Airwaves festival. In a statement posted to Facebook, bandleader and songwriter Karin Dreijer said the break was necessary to recuperate from anxiety disorder and panic attacks:

Many of you know already that I’ve been struggling with general anxiety and panic attacks for a long time. For seven years I did not enter the stage, for five years I did not enter an airplane. It is a disorder that always lurks in the shadows that I have had to work carefully with and around, and that I never really know when it will strike or how much it will affect me. I am very thankful for the past seven months, that I have been able to tour and to meet you wonderful and amazing people. The last month though has been rough and my anxiety has started to escalate. I will now have to take a break from touring to take care of myself and restore my health. We are canceling the forthcoming shows this autumn. It is a difficult decision because I love my band and my crew, and I am so grateful for the love we have received from all of you while when doing this show. Hope to see you soon.

Fever Ray have spent much of 2018 so far touring in the U.S. and Europe behind last year’s excellent album Plunge. Dreijer’s live productions—both with Fever Ray and her old group the Knife—are known for their colorful and subversive choreography and costumes, so if you’ve missed a chance to see Fever Ray live this year, get a taste with the recent music videos for Plunge tracks like “IDK About You” or this free, full-length film of a Knife concert from 2014.