Chris Rock to Star in Fargo Season Four

Noah Hawley’s FX television adaption of Fargo has been greenlit for a forth season and the first star to join the series is Chris Rock, as Entertainment Weekly reports. The new season finds the show moving to 1950-era Kansas City, Missouri and will tell the story of two criminal enterprises (one African American, one Italian) who’ve brokered a peace wherein the head of each crime family trades their eldest son to the other. The show’s press statement lays out the synopsis in detail:

“In Kansas City, Missouri, two criminal syndicates have struck an uneasy peace. One Italian, one African American. Together they control an alternate economy — that of exploitation, graft and drugs. This too is the history of America. To cement their peace, the heads of both families have traded their eldest sons. Chris Rock plays the head of one family, a man who—in order to prosper—has surrendered his oldest boy to his enemy, and who must in turn raise his son’s enemy as his own. It’s an uneasy peace, but profitable. And then the head of the Kansas City mafia goes into the hospital for routine surgery and dies. And everything changes. It’s a story of immigration and assimilation, and the things we do for money. And as always, a story of basically decent people who are probably in over their heads. You know, Fargo.”

The plot certainly sounds intriguing and ripe for Fargo’s trademark wit, oddball storytelling, and violence. The first three seasons of the show have featured such esteemed actors as Billy Bob Thornton, Ted Danson, Ewan McGregor, Kirsten Dunst, and Bokeem Woodbine. As of now, there is no information on when the new season will premiere.