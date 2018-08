Eminem is teasing a new song allegedly included on the soundtrack to the upcoming Marvel film Venom. The rapper recently posted a short clip on Instagram featuring new music along with the logo for the film, which morphs into the backward “E” featured on his last few album covers. Venom arrives this October 5. Watch Eminem’s short teaser clip below.

@venommovie A post shared by Marshall Mathers (@eminem) on Aug 30, 2018 at 2:29pm PDT