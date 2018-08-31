Stream Eminem’s New Surprise Album Kamikaze

Eminem has released a surprise new album called Kamikaze. Earlier tonight, the Detroit rapper teased his involvement with Marvel’s upcoming Venom film, and the song featured in the teaser clip has now been released in full. Kamikaze was executive produced by Dr. Dre and Eminem and features guest appearances from Royce Da 5’9″, Joyner Lucas, and Jessie Reyez. The album’s second track “Greatest” credits Kendrick Lamar as a writer, potentially due to its interpolation of Lamar’s song “HUMBLE.” The album also credits Swedish dance-pop four-piece Little Dragon on “Normal” and features production from Mike WiLL Made-It, Boi-1da, Ronny J, and Tay Keith. The album’s cover art looks to be a visual reference to the Beastie Boys’ album License to Ill. Listen below.