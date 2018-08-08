dram - "best hugs" video

Extremely twee R&B crooner Dram has released a quirky new video for “Best Hugs” from his recent EP That’s a Girl’s Name. The Sam Hibbard-directed video has Dram partying with older swingers in their sexually adventurous ’70s-style house. Both the song and the video mesh goofy irreverence with a lustful griminess, which Dram has done throughout his career to varying levels of success. The video’s cast of characters is pretty charming, though. Watch the video for “Best Hugs” below.